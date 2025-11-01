Ukraine: Why G7 slammed Russia's 'energy terror' and Kyiv called strikes ‘nuclear terrorism’
With no peace deal in sight, the diplomatic language remains stark: Ukraine calls it 'energy terror' while Russia terms it retaliation
Energy ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations have condemned Russia’s sustained strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, warning that Moscow’s latest barrage risks civilian lives and deepens the threat around nuclear facilities.
In a joint statement issued late Friday, ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States said Russia’s attacks “continue to inflict devastating social, environmental, and economic consequences on the Ukrainian people”.
“Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s natural gas infrastructure have created risks to communities and human lives, weakening civilian infrastructure and the energy security of the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.
The G7 reiterated support for Kyiv, pledging continued assistance for rebuilding Ukraine’s grid through direct financial support, credit facilities, insurance mechanisms, and efforts to mobilise private investment.
What triggered this reaction now?
Ukraine this week accused Moscow of intensifying strikes on power plants, substations and gas facilities weeks before winter, describing the attacks as a deliberate attempt to “plunge Ukraine into darkness”.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said attacks across central, western and southeastern Ukraine killed seven people and cut electricity supplies across multiple regions.
“Russia continues its systematic energy terror,” she said. “To stop it, we need more air defence systems, tougher sanctions, and maximum pressure on the aggressor.”
The language was echoed by Ukraine’s foreign ministry, which accused Russia of “deliberately targeting substations critical to supplying external power for nuclear power stations” — a violation it called “nuclear terrorism”.
Why Ukraine is calling it ‘nuclear terrorism’
A major concern centres on how close some of the damage has come to critical nuclear facilities.
Ukraine has four functioning nuclear plants and the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe’s largest, remains occupied by Russian forces. Though it currently produces no electricity, its reactors still require continuous external power to cool fuel and prevent a meltdown.
A 30-day blackout earlier this month forced Zaporizhzhia to rely on emergency diesel generators until power was restored to a damaged transmission line. Both Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for strikes on the network.
In a statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed three Ukrainian nuclear plants had reduced output due to Thursday’s strikes.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned the situation “remains very real and ever-present”, urging “maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities”.
Russia has targeted Ukraine’s electricity systems since the war began in February 2022. However, Kyiv says the current campaign is more sustained and coincides with falling temperatures.
Last winter, rolling blackouts across Ukraine prompted emergency generator imports and support from European neighbours. This year, officials fear more severe shortages as Kyiv races to repair damaged networks.
Moscow denies targeting civilians, saying its strikes hit only military-linked infrastructure and claiming they are retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy and transport assets.
How is Ukraine responding?
Ukraine has introduced nationwide limits on electricity use for factories and households, prioritising hospitals, critical facilities and heating systems.
Officials also reported disruptions to water supplies in some towns.
Kyiv maintains that increased air defence capacity — particularly Patriot and SAMP/T anti-missile batteries — remains crucial to protecting energy sites. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to the West for additional systems.
The renewed strikes come ahead of what analysts expect will be a difficult winter for Ukraine, both militarily and politically:
Frontline fatigue after two-and-a-half years of war
Slower Western military aid, especially US support, amid domestic political debates
Russian advances in eastern sectors
Civilian morale and infrastructure stress during winter
The G7, meanwhile, is seeking to signal unity on Ukraine as concerns persist about long-term support.
What the G7 is offering
Friday’s statement highlighted:
Continued financing for energy reconstruction
Support for grid modernisation and renewable integration
Insurance to enable private sector investments
Coordination on sanctions and export controls
The ministers also discussed measures to secure nuclear facilities and prevent radiological risks.
Wider strategic backdrop
Russia’s strikes underscore a long-running shift in the conflict: energy systems have become a core battleground.
For Moscow, damaging Ukraine’s power network pressures civilians and stretches Kyiv’s defence capabilities.
For Ukraine, protecting critical infrastructure is tied to keeping its economy functional, homes heated, and morale intact.
Compounding this, both sides have targeted fuel depots, gas terminals and logistics hubs this year. Recent Ukrainian drone attacks have struck Russian oil refineries deep inside Russia.
The G7 statement suggests Western capitals are preparing for a prolonged winter energy war. Kyiv has warned citizens to expect rationing and urged municipal authorities to brace for outages.
In the short term, Ukraine’s ability to withstand strikes will depend heavily on:
Air defence supplies
Speed of grid repairs
International financial support
Civilian resilience
For now, the diplomatic language remains stark: Ukraine calls it “energy terror” while Russia calls it retaliation. The G7 is throwing its weight behind Ukraine — but the test will be whether support keeps pace with the scale of damage as winter sets in.
