Ukraine: Why G7 slammed Russia's 'energy terror' and Kyiv called strikes ‘nuclear terrorism’

Energy ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations have condemned Russia’s sustained strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, warning that Moscow’s latest barrage risks civilian lives and deepens the threat around nuclear facilities.

In a joint statement issued late Friday, ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States said Russia’s attacks “continue to inflict devastating social, environmental, and economic consequences on the Ukrainian people”.

“Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s natural gas infrastructure have created risks to communities and human lives, weakening civilian infrastructure and the energy security of the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.

The G7 reiterated support for Kyiv, pledging continued assistance for rebuilding Ukraine’s grid through direct financial support, credit facilities, insurance mechanisms, and efforts to mobilise private investment.

What triggered this reaction now?

Ukraine this week accused Moscow of intensifying strikes on power plants, substations and gas facilities weeks before winter, describing the attacks as a deliberate attempt to “plunge Ukraine into darkness”.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said attacks across central, western and southeastern Ukraine killed seven people and cut electricity supplies across multiple regions.

“Russia continues its systematic energy terror,” she said. “To stop it, we need more air defence systems, tougher sanctions, and maximum pressure on the aggressor.”

The language was echoed by Ukraine’s foreign ministry, which accused Russia of “deliberately targeting substations critical to supplying external power for nuclear power stations” — a violation it called “nuclear terrorism”.