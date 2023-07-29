G7's position on war in Ukraine will remain same: Japan

Okano, who is accompanying Hayashi in his two-day visit to India, said at a media briefing that the G7's position on Ukraine will not change.

"I think our position will remain the same as G7 countries, whichever forum we would voice out our concerns and our objection relating to Ukraine," she said.

"When it comes to the joint communique, it is really up to the presidency how to reach a consensus. So I would prefer not to comment on the path forward. This is in the hands of the Indian presidency," Okano said.

She was replying to a question on lack of consensus on the text of the joint communique and whether the G7 will review its position on the contentious issue to pave the way for finalising the leaders' declaration at the New Delhi summit of the G20.

The G7 summit took place in Hiroshima in May under Japan's presidency. In the summit, the G7 leaders resolved to stand against Russia's "illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine and unveiled new sanctions on Moscow.