Gandhi statue in New York smashed amid wave of continued attacks

Police released a surveillance video of the men between 25-30 years who are suspected of involvement in the attack.



They fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz and in a dark-coloured car that may be a Toyota Camry used as a for-hire vehicle, according to police.



Assembly Member Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Hindu elected to the New York State legislature, told CBS New York TV on Thursday: "When the Gandhi statue was vandalised, that really flew in the face of all of our beliefs and it's very disturbing for the community."



"To know that Gandhi represents peace and somebody would come and just target the statue and vandalize it, it's very sad," temple founder Pandit Maharaj told the New York Post.



Meanwhile, volunteer watch group, the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, tweeted on Thursday that its members increased their presence around the temple.



"We increased our presence at Tulsi Mandir and were happy to see (police from) the 106 Precinct there as well. A big thank you to our four volunteers who were out for 7 hours overnight," it said in a tweet.



After the first attack, Rajkumar had brought together several elected officials, including House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks, to condemn the attack and demand police action.



"Acts of hate have no place in our community and nation and the perpetrators need to be held accountable," Meeks was quoted by the Daily Eagle.

The temple is located in South Richmond Park, an area with many people of Indian descent.