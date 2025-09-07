Gaza City residents defy evacuation orders as Israel expands offensive

Residents of Gaza City are refusing to leave despite Israel’s announcement of a new “humanitarian zone” in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, ahead of a planned military operation to capture the city.

“They want us to move to a place that is already overcrowded,” said Samer Abu Samra, a 38-year-old father of four. “We cannot afford transportation or tents. People are exhausted and starving.”

Others echoed the sentiment. Teacher Nasser al-Attar said, “The south is not safe either. Staying here is not heroism — it’s simply because there is no alternative.” Umm Mohammed Jaber added, “We have nothing left to lose but our lives. Displacement means losing dignity, so we will remain here.”

Om Alaa Abu Ajwa, who set up a tent near Gaza’s beach, said her family returned north despite the risks. “Life in the south has become impossible. At least we die in our city rather than in tents without water or food.”