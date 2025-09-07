Gaza City residents defy evacuation orders as Israel expands offensive
Life in south has become impossible. At least we die in our city rather than in tents without water or food, says a resident
Residents of Gaza City are refusing to leave despite Israel’s announcement of a new “humanitarian zone” in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, ahead of a planned military operation to capture the city.
“They want us to move to a place that is already overcrowded,” said Samer Abu Samra, a 38-year-old father of four. “We cannot afford transportation or tents. People are exhausted and starving.”
Others echoed the sentiment. Teacher Nasser al-Attar said, “The south is not safe either. Staying here is not heroism — it’s simply because there is no alternative.” Umm Mohammed Jaber added, “We have nothing left to lose but our lives. Displacement means losing dignity, so we will remain here.”
Om Alaa Abu Ajwa, who set up a tent near Gaza’s beach, said her family returned north despite the risks. “Life in the south has become impossible. At least we die in our city rather than in tents without water or food.”
In al-Shati refugee camp, 60-year-old Abu Luay stood outside his half-destroyed home: “They tried siege, starvation, bombardment. Their goal is to evacuate the city, but we believe staying is the only option.”
Local activists estimate that around 80 per cent of Gaza City residents have chosen not to leave.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), announcing the “humanitarian zone,” said the designated area would house key infrastructure to ensure delivery of food, medicine, and shelter. The announcement came as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, under which Israel is expanding ground operations to eliminate Hamas strongholds.
But Palestinian sources say Israel’s bombardment of residential towers has intensified. On Friday, the 13-story Mushtaha tower was demolished, with the IDF claiming Hamas had used it for surveillance. The tower’s administration rejected the claim, saying it had only sheltered displaced families. A day later, the 15-story al-Sousi tower was also levelled, leaving nearby homes and businesses in ruins.
Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said the bombardment aimed “to force residents to evacuate, turning entire neighbourhoods into empty areas.”
Hamas condemned the strikes as part of a “systematic policy of displacement”, reiterating its acceptance of a Qatari- and Egyptian-backed 60-day ceasefire proposal. It insisted any future agreement must include a full Israeli withdrawal, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange mediated internationally.
Since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in October 2023, which killed 1,200 people and resulted in 250 hostages, Israel’s offensive has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians and injured 161,000, according to Gaza health authorities.
On Saturday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani urged Britain’s foreign secretary Yvette Cooper to step up international efforts to end the war, ensure aid delivery, and secure a prisoner release deal.
With IANS inputs
