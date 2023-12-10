Gaza conflict: West Asia tourism struggles for survival

Moustafa Hassan is slowly starting to worry. "Sharm [el-Sheikh] is safe, it is a city of peace," insists the Egyptian man, who works as a food and beverage manager at a hotel in the popular resort town. But potential visitors seem to be thinking twice about coming here, the 50-year-old father of four told DW.

"The number of tourists to Egypt has decreased due to the Gaza war," Hassan notes. Sharm el-Sheikh is about a three-hour drive from the Israeli border and, of all of Egypt's traditional tourist sites, closest to Israel's border with Egypt.

In early October, the militant Islamist Hamas group, classified as a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU, Germany and others, launched attacks on Israel that allegedly resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 Israelis and foreigners.

Since then, Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is based, and at latest count, around 14,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. A temporary truce that was due to expire on 7 December, has been extended by a day, but the conflict is expected to be ongoing.

Some resorts in Sharm el-Sheikh depend on visitors from Israel, Hassan continues, and these guests are not coming because of what is happening back home. Other hotels, catering mostly to European holidaymakers, are suffering because those tourists are worried about their safety in West Asia.