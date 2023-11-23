Gaza under Attack: Palestinian cancer patients barred from family, home—or from treatment

A few plastic chairs arranged in a circle serve as a meeting point for a group of Palestinian cancer patients at the Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem.

They left Gaza for medical treatment a few days before 7 October, when Hamas-led militants from the strip launched their attack on southern Israel.

Now, they are not just fighting cancer but also feelings of guilt at not being able to return and be with their families while the Israeli retaliation in Gaza escalates.

"We understood that they are extremely anxious and nervous, and that we need to do more than just provide a place to stay, and food. They need to talk about what is going on, what they are going through," said one of the social workers at the hospital, who didn't want to be identified by name.

"Many feel guilty because here they have electricity, water, food and everything, and sometimes they hear from their children [in Gaza] that they are hungry. This is really killing them."