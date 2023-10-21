Gaza violence has created nearly 900 new widows: UN

Out of the 493,000 women and girls displaced from their homes by the violence in Gaza, there are an estimated 900 new widows, a UN spokesman has said.

UN Women estimated the number of widows from the number of women who became the heads of households following their male partner's death, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, citing the just-released study, "UN Women Rapid Assessment and Humanitarian Response in the Occupied Palestinian Territory".

The report's statistics came from Thursday's tally of Gaza casualties since October 7 by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on its ReliefWeb, the assessment said.

The study said more than 3,785 Palestinian died and more than 12,500 people were injured, with 53 percent of them women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.