Gaziantep Castle: How a historical site is remembered changes with each calamity

In Gaziantep of south-eastern Turkey, a stone castle from the Hittite Empire stood alone; its sand-coloured exterior having withstood many a battle in the Ottoman days and French invasion during the great war. This second millennium BCE marvel was severely damaged by the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and parts of Syria early on Monday morning.

But minutes before it was struck, perhaps up until the very last second, the Gaziantep castle had had a different set of histories attached to it. It had been rebuilt by the Romans and expanded upon by the Byzantine emperor. Only last year, the tower was turned into the Gaziantep Defence and Heroism Panoramic Museum.

This is what strikes me as most tragic when a historical site gets torn down by a calamity.

A calamity not only violently restructures the contours of the site, but it also changes its story. After all, monuments are an extremely powerful source of collective memory, both real and imagined. But when the earthquake struck, meanings changed and we were left with a very different story.

“Some of the bastions in the east, south and southeast parts were destroyed; the debris was scattered on the road. The iron railings around the castle were scattered on the surrounding sidewalks. The retaining wall next to the castle also collapsed. In some bastions, large cracks were observed,” the reports say.

The ruins of the castle have now obtained the porosity that a historical site attains when tragedy strikes. They absorb a number of new descriptors—debris, collapse, crack—and with them a whole new meaning. Not to mention, the scale of this earthquake, the spine-chilling number of casualties, ineptitude on the part of governments, thereby leaving survivors to fend for themselves and the general helplessness that we are collectively experiencing at its sheer magnitude.