GeertWilders' party leads Dutch elections: Exit poll

The Party for Freedom (PVV) led by veteran anti-Islam populist leader Geert Wilders is leading the 2023 Dutch parliamentary elections, according to a first exit poll issued by public broadcaster NOS.

After 25 years in parliament, the PVV is on a predicted 35 of the 150 seats in the House of Representatives, or the lower house of Parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Green Left-Labour alliance led by Frans Timmermans is second on a predicted 26 seats.

The People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), which won the previous four elections with outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, is forecast to end up with 23 seats with its new leader Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius.

The New Social Contract (NSC) led by Pieter Omtzigt ranked fourth with 20 seats.

"The biggest party!" Wilders said in a victory speech on Wednesday night.

"The voter has spoken. The Dutch people want their country back. The Dutch people will be number one again."