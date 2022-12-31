International

General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2023

The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the UN of about $3.396 billion

The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the UN of about $3.396 billion.

The 2023 budget is higher than that of 2022, which stood at $3.122 billion, reports Xinhua news agency.

The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.

The world body has a separate peacekeeping budget, which has a fiscal cycle ending on June 30.

The regular budget covers the calendar year.


