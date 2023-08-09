German classes used as a weapon in Polish election campaign

About three weeks ago, large billboards bearing the slogan "Give our children back their language!" began appearing on roadsides in the province of Opole in southwestern Poland.

Around the same time, banners with the same message began appearing on private houses in the region.

The billboards and banners show a boy holding his hand in front of his mouth and include the phrases "One is not equal to three" and "#LanguageLearningIsNotPolitics."