Getting Latest Election Result...
German govt to lift ban on advertising for abortions
Doctors will in future be allowed to advertise, for example on their websites, that they perform abortions. They will also be allowed to make public which methods they use
The German government has approved the lifting of the controversial paragraph 219a of the country's penal code (StGB), which prohibits "advertising for the termination of pregnancy".
Doctors will in future be allowed to advertise, for example on their websites, that they perform abortions, reports Xinhua news agency.
They will also be allowed to make public which methods they use, the German government said.
Until now, women in Germany were allowed to have an unwanted pregnancy terminated within the first 12 weeks after conception, but were legally prevented from easily obtaining information about the various options available.
Providing detailed information on these options, and the related risk for each method, was previously considered advertising.
This could be penalized with a fine, or imprisonment of up to two years.
"What was long overdue is finally becoming reality," said Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth Anne Spiegel.
The deletion of paragraph 219a will "sustainably strengthen women's right to self-determination", she added.