Germany, France reject EU visa ban on Russians

Germany and France have rejected a proposed blanket ban on Russian citizens entering the European Union (EU) in a joint position paper.

"We should think about smart ways to make use of the important lever of the issuing of visas," reads the paper sent to other EU member states ahead of a Foreign Ministers' meeting taking place in Prague on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While accepting that visa applications made by Russian citizens should be closely scrutinized for potential security risks, the paper also warns against underestimating "the transformative power of experiencing life in democratic systems at first-hand".