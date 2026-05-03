Republicans worried as Germany urges Europe to rearm after US announces troop pullout

Germany on Saturday said the planned withdrawal of 5,000 American troops from the country should serve as a wake-up call for Europe to strengthen its own military capabilities, even as senior Republican lawmakers in the United States warned that reducing the US military footprint in Europe could weaken deterrence against Russia.

The Pentagon announced on Friday that it would begin withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, the largest American military base in Europe, in a move expected to be completed over the next six to 12 months.

The decision comes amid growing tensions between Washington and European allies over the Iran war, trade disputes and disagreements on broader NATO strategy.

Trump hints at deeper cuts

Donald Trump indicated the reduction could go far beyond the initial figure announced by the Pentagon.

“We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” Trump told reporters in Florida when asked about the plan.

The troop reduction also effectively ends a Biden-era plan to deploy a US battalion equipped with long-range Tomahawk missile systems in Germany, a deployment Berlin had strongly supported as a key deterrent against Russia.

Germany calls for stronger European defence

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Europe now needed to assume greater responsibility for its own security architecture.

“We Europeans must take on more responsibility for our own security,” Pistorius said, adding, “Germany is on the right track” through military expansion, faster procurement and infrastructure upgrades.

The US currently maintains nearly 40,000 troops in Germany, including key installations such as the Ramstein Air Base and the Landstuhl military hospital, both of which have supported American operations in Iran as well as previous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Senior Republicans oppose troop reduction

However, influential Republican lawmakers warned that the move could send the wrong signal to Moscow at a sensitive moment in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Roger Wicker and Mike Rogers, who chair the Senate and House Armed Services Committees respectively, said they were “very concerned” by the decision.

The two lawmakers argued the troops should not be removed from Europe but instead repositioned closer to NATO’s eastern flank.

“Prematurely reducing America’s forward presence in Europe before those capabilities are fully realized risks undermining deterrence and sending the wrong signal to Vladimir Putin,” they said in a joint statement.