‘Get out of my country’: Hate attack on Sikh man sparks outrage in Canada
Woodstock Police say the 22 April attack in Ontario involved a youth who shoved the victim and hurled racist abuse
A quiet afternoon stroll in the Canadian town of Woodstock turned into a disturbing episode of hate when an elderly Sikh man was allegedly targeted in an unprovoked, racially charged assault—an incident that has reignited concerns over rising intolerance.
According to Woodstock Police, the attack occurred on 22 April in Ontario, when a youth approached the victim on a sidewalk, shoved him, and unleashed a barrage of racist abuse. Witness accounts and circulating videos reveal the accused repeatedly shouting slurs, including, “What are you doing in my country?” and “You ain’t from here, get out of my country.”
Authorities have described the incident as a “hate-motivated assault”, noting that the victim was singled out because of his ethnicity. Though shaken, the elderly man did not sustain physical injuries.
“The investigation determined that the youth unprovokedly assaulted the man,” police said, adding that the accused fled the scene by jumping a fence into the nearby Turtle Island School property before exiting the area. No students were harmed during the episode.
Following a swift investigation, the youth was arrested and is now facing multiple charges. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Condemning the attack, the Woodstock Police Service issued a strong statement: “Acts of hate have no place in our community. We are committed to ensuring all members of the community feel safe and protected.” Authorities also urged witnesses and victims of similar incidents to come forward, promising accountability for hate crimes.
The incident has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups. The World Sikh Organisation (WSO) expressed deep concern, calling the assault “unacceptable” and part of a troubling pattern highlighted in its recent Anti-Sikh Hate Report.
“These incidents are not isolated,” the organisation said in a statement. “We need systemic action — better reporting, public education, and coordinated institutional responses.” The WSO also thanked local police for their prompt action and encouraged communities to report hate incidents.
As the video of the confrontation continues to circulate online, the episode stands as a stark reminder of the persistence of prejudice — and the urgent need to confront it head-on.
With PTI inputs