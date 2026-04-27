‘Get out of my country’: Hate attack on Sikh man sparks outrage in Canada

A quiet afternoon stroll in the Canadian town of Woodstock turned into a disturbing episode of hate when an elderly Sikh man was allegedly targeted in an unprovoked, racially charged assault—an incident that has reignited concerns over rising intolerance.

According to Woodstock Police, the attack occurred on 22 April in Ontario, when a youth approached the victim on a sidewalk, shoved him, and unleashed a barrage of racist abuse. Witness accounts and circulating videos reveal the accused repeatedly shouting slurs, including, “What are you doing in my country?” and “You ain’t from here, get out of my country.”

Authorities have described the incident as a “hate-motivated assault”, noting that the victim was singled out because of his ethnicity. Though shaken, the elderly man did not sustain physical injuries.

“The investigation determined that the youth unprovokedly assaulted the man,” police said, adding that the accused fled the scene by jumping a fence into the nearby Turtle Island School property before exiting the area. No students were harmed during the episode.