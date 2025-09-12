Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for US, says Sergio Gor

Underlining that “India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Sergio Gor, US ambassador-designate to India said on Thursday, 11 September, that trade negotiations were active.

“President Trump,” he said, “has invited their commerce and trade ministers to come visit us next week. We are not that far apart right now on a deal.”

At a packed confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Gor told Senators, that New Delhi’s geography, economy and military made it “a cornerstone of regional stability”

He said he would pursue “Mission 500,” President Trump’s goal to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. “We will advocate for reforms that make India’s markets more accessible and transparent,” he told Senators.

A sharp point of contention was India’s purchase of Russian crude. When senator Jeanne Shaheen pressed him on tariffs imposed by the US administration Gor said, “Frankly, we expect more from India than we do sometimes from other nations. Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration”.

When another Senator linked the matter directly to Ukraine, Gor agreed and said that resolving the issue “over the next few weeks and next few months” was expected. He reiterated: “Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi… They have an incredible relationship,” he said.

Several senators pointed to Modi’s presence alongside Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at a Beijing summit. Gor dismissed fears of a drift by saying, “India shares a lot more in common with us than they do with China. Being the largest democracy at 1.4 billion, we share a lot more values in common.”

He promised full engagement on the Quad grouping. “The President is committed to continual engagement with the Quad… Just last week, 500 Indian troops trained with our troops in Alaska. That is a great thing,” he said.

Gor, a long-time aide and close confidant of Trump, currently serves as assistant to the President and director of Presidential personnel. He said his direct line to the White House would ensure India hears “not just the State Department but the President himself” on critical issues.