Giant asteroid to zip past Earth closer than Moon on Saturday

A gigantic asteroid is set to fly by Earth at half the distance of the moon on Saturday, the media reported.



If the asteroid, known as 2023 DZ2, were to smash into Earth, it would potentially cause major damage. However, it is likely to make a clean pass speeding by at 28,044 km/h, according to EarthSky.



Astronomers at the observatory of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, Spain, discovered the asteroid in late February 2023. It is estimated to be between 44 and 99 metres in diameter.