Global alarm as UN proposes shutting UNAids by end of 2026

The future of the global HIV response has been thrown into question after the UN secretary-general proposed to "sunset UNAids by the end of 2026" — a move that has alarmed public health officials and NGO leaders who depend on the agency’s leadership. Among them is Ganna Dovbakh, executive director of the Eurasian Harm Reduction Association, who works across eastern Europe and central Asia (EECA), regions where HIV infections are rising again.

In the EECA region, new HIV infections have grown by 48 per cent and AIDS-related deaths by 32 per cent over the past decade, mainly among marginalised groups such as sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs.

Dovbakh said UNAids has been vital in helping governments secure antiretroviral medicines, advocate for vulnerable people and maintain HIV as a policy priority in countries where civil freedoms are limited. “With the sunset of UNAids, there is a big risk that the country will ignore the needs of people living with HIV and affected populations,” she said.

The suggestion that UNAids could close four years earlier than expected has caused deep concern across its governing board. The plan comes amid falling foreign aid for low-income nations, weakening the global fight against HIV.

At the World Health Summit in Berlin last week, UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima warned: “That rapid decline [in funding] is costing lives, let’s be clear about that.”

Meanwhile, Angeli Achrekar, UNAids’ deputy executive director, described the UN80 reform proposal as 'a big shock'.