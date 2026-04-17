Global crude oil prices slip up to 2% as West Asia tensions ease

International crude oil prices declined on Friday, with benchmarks falling around 2 per cent amid optimism over easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Global benchmark Brent crude slipped over 1 per cent to an intra-day low of $97.99 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped nearly 2 per cent to $92.91. The pullback comes after a sharp rally in the previous session, when Brent settled about 5 per cent higher at $99.39 and WTI rose over 2 per cent to $93.32.

On the domestic front, crude oil futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined as much as 2.6 per cent to Rs 8,625.