Hormuz noose: Global economy gasps as Iran seals world’s energy jugular

The 'unthinkable' has become the reality of the morning. Following the catastrophic escalation of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran — which has claimed the life of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — Tehran has played its ultimate strategic card.

As of today, 2 March, the Strait of Hormuz is under a de facto blockade, a move that has effectively paralysed the world’s most vital energy artery and sent global markets into a tailspin.

What began as a regional conflict has now morphed into a global economic siege. With the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) patrolling the narrow channel and major shipping giants abandoning the route, the world is witnessing the first total disruption of the Persian Gulf’s energy flow in modern history.

Since the early hours of 28 February, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the European Union’s naval mission, Aspides, have reported a chilling shift in the maritime environment. Vessels entering the Gulf of Oman have been met with persistent VHF radio transmissions from the IRGC, explicitly stating: "No ship is allowed to pass."

This is no longer a verbal threat. Reliable maritime security reports confirm that the blockade is being enforced through kinetic action:

Targeted strikes: A Palau-flagged tanker was recently set ablaze by projectiles off the coast of Oman.

Casualties at sea: Ship managers for the tanker MKD Vyom confirmed the death of a crew member following a projectile strike in the engine room, according to Seatrade Maritime.