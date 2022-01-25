Global education loss due to pandemic nearly insurmountable: Unicef

"In March, we will mark two years of Covid-19-related disruptions to global education. Quite simply, we are looking at a nearly insurmountable scale of loss to children's schooling," said Robert Jenkins, Unicef Chief of Education, in a statement.



Children have lost basic numeracy and literacy skills.



In low- and middle-income countries, learning losses to school closures have left up to 70 per cent of 10-year-olds unable to read or understand a simple text, up from 53 per cent pre-pandemic, the report said.



In Ethiopia, primary school children are estimated to have learned between 30 to 40 per cent of the math they would have learned if it had been a normal school year.



In several Brazilian states, around three in four children in grade 2 are off-track in reading, up from 1 in 2 children pre-pandemic.



In South Africa, schoolchildren are between 75 per cent and a full school year behind where they should be.



In India, 80 per cent of adolescents between 14-18 years, reported learning less due to extended closure of schools.