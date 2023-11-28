Global experts express shock over New Zealand’s u-turn on smoking ban

Global health experts have expressed shock over New Zealand government’s plans to scrap its world-leading smoking ban to fund tax cuts.

In 2022, the Jacinda Ardern-led government banned cigarette sales to anyone born after 2008 in the country. The legislation aimed at preventing thousands of smoking-related deaths.

However, the new finance minister Nicola Willis said the measures will be axed before March 2024, with the revenue from cigarette sales going towards the coalition’s tax cuts.

The experts believe axing plan to block sales of tobacco products to next generation will cost thousands of lives.

"We are appalled and disgusted... this is an incredibly retrograde step on world-leading, absolutely excellent health measures," Prof Richard Edwards, a tobacco control researcher and public health expert at the University of Otago, was quoted as saying to the BBC.

"Most health groups in New Zealand are appalled by what the government's done and are calling on them to backtrack," he added.

According to New Zealand Prime minister Christopher Luxon, the reversal would prevent a hidden tobacco market cropping up and stop shops from being targeted for crime.