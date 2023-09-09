Global food prices lowest in two years, says FAO

Items on the UN body's monthly food price index have not been this cheap since March 2021. At the same time, rice prices hit a record high in August. Global prices for staple foodstuffs have reached a two-year low in August, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday.

The organisation's Food Price Index has not been on this level since March 2021 and has declined as much as 24% compared to March 2022, when it was at its all-time high following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the FAO said, "the drop reflected declines in the price indices for dairy products, vegetable oils, meat and cereals."