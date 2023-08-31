Global leaders call for suspension of legal action against Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Yunus

Concerned over the several court cases against Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, more than 170 global leaders, including former US president Barack Obama, have urged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to suspend all legal actions against the pioneer of microfinancing.

Yunus, 83, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his anti-poverty campaign, earning Bangladesh the repute of being the home of microcredit through his Grameen Bank, which he founded in 1983.

More than 170 global leaders and Nobel laureates wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Hasina, urging her to suspend legal proceedings against Yunus.

The signatories included Obama, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and more than 100 Nobel laureates.