Global leaders ignoring early warning signals of climate crisis: King Charles

King Charles III of the UK told the Conference of Parties (COP) 28 summit on Friday that global leaders were ignoring the early warning signals of a climate crisis, adding that the world is heading for "dangerous uncharted territory" with devastating consequences for lives and livelihoods.

Delivering the opening address to the COP28 summit, King Charles said: "With all my heart I say that COP28 will be a critical turning point towards genuine transformational action. Some important progress has been made, but it worries me greatly that we remain so dreadfully far off track."

He also said: "We are taking the natural world outside balanced norms and limits and into dangerous uncharted territory."

Conspicuous by their absence at the summit were US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The king told delegates that the "hope of the world" rested on decisions taken at the summit.