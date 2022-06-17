Global markets plunge again as interest rate hikes fuel recession fears

Despite the Bank of Japan announcing on Friday that it was sticking to its ultra-loose monetary policy, he added the rate rises eleswhere were a "highly ominous signal for stock market investors... the global race to hike rates is nowhere near the finishing line".



Many believe that the US may be in recession by next year, raising the prospect of a wider global slump, the Guardian reported.



Shares in the world's biggest economy have suffered their worst start to a year for 60 years with the S&P 500 benchmark index down 23 per cent since January after losing another 3.25 per cent on Thursday.



Analysts at JP Morgan said the state of the S&P 500 "implies an 85 per cent chance of a recession".



The falls, mirrored on the Dow Jones average, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and UK and European markets, did nothing to boost confidence in Asia Pacific.



The Nikkei in Tokyo was off 1.65 per cent and was on track for its worst week of losses for two years, as was India's main Nifty index.