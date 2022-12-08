Global renewable energy capacity set to double over next 5 years: IEA

Global renewable energy capacity is expected to almost double in the next five years as the ongoing energy crisis is driving a sharp acceleration of installations of renewable power projects, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said its annual report on the sector.



Global renewable power capacity is expected to grow by 2,400 gigawatts (GW) over the 2022-2027 period, which will allow it to overtake coal as the largest source of electricity generation by early 2025, the IEA said in the report "Renewables 2022" released on Tuesday.



Renewables are set to account for over 90 per cent of global electricity expansion over the next five years, and will help keep alive the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the agency said.