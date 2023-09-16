Global rice crisis reminiscent of 2008 Asian food price scare

Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Global Research, highlighted in a note to clients that skyrocketing rice prices present hurdles for central banks combating high inflation, Zero Hedge reported.

He drew parallels between the current surge in food prices and the one that rocked the world in 2008, noting that shortage fears are rising for the staple food that feeds billions of people.

"The memory of the 2008 Asian food price scare sits deep," Neumann wrote. "Back then, rising rice prices in some economies quickly spilled over into other markets as consumers and governments across the region scrambled to secure supplies. It also lifted the prices of other staples, such as wheat, as buyers shifted to alternatives."