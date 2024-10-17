Global water crisis to threaten half of food production by 2050: Report

Unless humanity acts with greater boldness and urgency, an increasingly out-of-balance water cycle will wreak havoc on economies and humanity worldwide.

According to a report titled 'The Economics of Water: Valuing the Hydrological Cycle as a Global Common Good' published by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, the crisis will threaten more than half of the world's food production by 2050.

The crisis could also cause an 8 per cent loss of GDP in countries around the world on average by 2050, with as much as a 15 per cent loss in lower-income countries, and even larger economic consequences beyond, the report said.

The report highlights that weak economics, destructive land use, and the persistent mismanagement of water resources have combined with the worsening climate crisis to put the global water cycle under unprecedented stress.