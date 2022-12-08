'Goblin mode' pips metaverse to become Oxford Word of the Year

Goblin mode went viral on TikTok, Twitter and other social media platforms this year.



The hashtag #goblinmode on TikTok is often used as a rebuff of the "that girl" trend, which is about being the "best version of yourself", The Guardian reported.



It received a massive 93 per cent of the public vote to become the Oxford Word of the Year.



Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages, was quoted as saying that "given the year we've just experienced, agoblin mode' resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point".