Golden era of UK-China ties over: Sunak

"It means standing up to our competitors, not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism," he added.



Regarding the UK's ties in the Indo-Pacific, Sunak said that "we're joining the Trans-Pacific trade deal, the CPTPP... delivering a new FTA with India and pursuing one with Indonesia."



Also in his address, the Prime Minister promised to continue support for Ukraine, adding: "We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Next year we will maintain or even increase our military aid.



"We will provide new support for air defence, to protect the Ukrainian people and the critical infrastructure they rely on... By protecting Ukraine, we protect ourselves."