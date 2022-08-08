Google again sues Sonos for copying smart speaker, voice control tech

Google on Monday sued high-tech speaker and audio technology company Sonos again, alleging that the company infringed on its patents around smart speakers and voice control technology.

The tech giant filed two lawsuits in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, and plans to file similar lawsuits with the US International Trade Commission soon, reports The Verge.

The lawsuits are being filed to "defend our technology and challenge Sonos's clear, continued infringement of our patents," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.