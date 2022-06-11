Google, Apple's mobile duopoly likely to be probed by UK regulator

The CMA has concluded after its year-long study that the tech giants do indeed exhibit an "effective duopoly" on mobile ecosystems, the report said.



A total of 97 per cent of all mobile web browsing in the UK is powered by Apple's and Google's browser engines. iPhones and Android devices typically come with Safari and Chrome pre-installed, which means their browsers have the advantage from the start.



Further, Apple requires developers to make sure their iOS and iPadOS apps are using its WebKit engine to browse the web. That limits the incentives Apple may have to invest in Safari, the CMA said.



The agency also pointed out that Apple enforces policies that prevent cloud gaming apps from being available to download from its App Store.