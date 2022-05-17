Google faces lawsuit for using NHS data of 1.6 mn people in UK

Law firm Mishcon de Reya is now representing Andrew Prismall who filed the suit on behalf of approximately 1.6 million individuals whose records were passed to DeepMind.



The law firm said that the Royal Free is not being sued.



"The claim is for Misuse of Private Information by Google and DeepMind. This is under common law. We can also confirm this is a damages claim," the law firm was quoted as saying.