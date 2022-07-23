Google fires employee who said its conversation AI is 'sentient'

"LaMDA has been through 11 distinct reviews, and we published a research paper earlier this year detailing the work that goes into its responsible development. If an employee shares concerns about our work, as Blake did, we review them extensively," the company said in a statement.



They found Blake's claims that LaMDA is sentient to be acewholly unfounded and worked to clarify that with him for many months".



Google said that it is "regrettable that despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information".



"We will continue our careful development of language models, and we wish Blake well," said the company.



According to Google, LaMDA conversation technology can engage in a free-flowing way about a seemingly endless number of topics, "an ability we think could unlock more natural ways of interacting with technology and entirely new categories of helpful applications".



Lemoine interviewed LaMDA, which came with surprising and shocking answers.