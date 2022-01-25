Google sued for 'deceptive' Android location tracking in US

Google has now been sued in the US for 'deceptive' collection of location data on Android devices.



The attorneys general of three states and the District of Columbia have sued the tech giant, alleging that Google pushed Android users with "repeated nudging, misleading pressure tactics, and evasive and deceptive descriptions" to share more information either "inadvertently or out of frustration."



"Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy and control what personal data the company could access," DC Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement.



"The truth is that contrary to Google's representations it continues to systematically surveil customers and profit from customer data," Racine added.