Google's Switch to Android app now supports all Android 12 phone

"Once you have got your new Android phone, follow our easy setup instructions to go through the data transfer process. You will be prompted to connect your old iPhone with your new Android phone either with your iPhone cable or wirelessly via the new Switch to Android app," the company said in a blogpost.



The company mentioned that once the user is all set, they can get started on their new Android device by checking out the company's features.



With the Messages app and Gboard, it is easy and enjoyable to send messages, especially between friends who use Android.



Group chats, high-quality photo and video sharing, read receipts and emoji reactions are all available thanks to RCS, and thousands of emoji mashup stickers are there to help you express your feelings.