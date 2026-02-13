Govt ban on Palestine Action unlawful: British High Court

Britain’s High Court on Friday ruled that the government acted unlawfully in designating the protest group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, though it allowed the ban to remain in force pending a further hearing as ministers prepare an appeal.

Judges Victoria Sharp, Jonathan Swift and Karen Steyn found that “the nature and scale of Palestine Action's activities” did not reach the “level, scale and persistence” required to justify proscription under terrorism legislation. They said they were “satisfied that the decision to proscribe Palestine Action was disproportionate”.

The government imposed the ban after activists broke into a Royal Air Force base in June to protest Britain’s military backing for Israel during its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. The designation placed the group alongside organisations such as al-Qaida and Hamas, making membership or support a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Since the ban, more than 2,700 people have been arrested at demonstrations for carrying placards stating 'I support Palestine Action', and over 250 individuals have been charged under the Terrorism Act. Supporters of the group and civil liberties advocates argue that such enforcement measures have undermined free speech and the right to protest.

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori welcomed the ruling, saying it “is a monumental victory both for our fundamental freedoms here in Britain and in the struggle for freedom for the Palestinian people, striking down a decision that will forever be remembered as one of the most extreme attacks on free speech in recent British history”.

Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch, described the judgment as “a shot in the arm for British democracy”, arguing that anti-terror laws had been deployed to curb legitimate criticism of Israel.