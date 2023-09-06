Greece, Turkey downpours leave several dead

At least seven people have died after heavy rains triggered major flooding in central Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria.

The Greek fire department said a man was killed near the central town of Volos, which was hit particularly hard by the rains.

The nearby mountain village of Pelion and the resort island of Skiathos were also badly affected.

Government spokesman Yannis Artopios told Greek public broadcaster ERT that the basement of Volos hospital was flooded. Firefighters were "in the process of pumping out the water," he said on 5 September.

The damage from the storm is yet to be fully assessed.

"The amount of rain that fell in 24 hours is the same as the usual rainfall for the whole of autumn," meteorologist Panagiotis Giannopoulos told ERT.