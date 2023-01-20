Grieving families of victims of Yeti Airlines plane crash in Nepal could miss out on millions in compensation

The Yeti Airlines plane was insured by the Himalayan Everest Insurance Company, which said families of the victims may not have to wait long to receive compensation.



Niraj Pradhan, senior manager at the underwriting department of Himalayan Everest Insurance Company, said independent surveyors sent by the reinsurance company abroad have already started work to assess the damage.



"It may not take much time for family members to receive their money, but it takes a long time to settle the claims of the aircraft," Pradhan said.



"We settled the claims arising from the Tara Air crash last May within three months," Pradhan added.



Sudarsan Bartaula, the spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, said he expected payments to begin within a month after post-mortem reports.



According to Nepal's civil aviation body, 914 people have died in air crashes in the country since the first disaster was reported in August 1955.



Nepali domestic carriers fly more than 4 million passengers annually, it added.