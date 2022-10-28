Growth in Asia-Pacific region to slow down in 2022, 2023: IMF

However, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, believed that "Asia remains a relative bright spot in an increasingly dimming global economy".



The report said that the US Federal Reserve has become much more aggressive in tightening its monetary policy as the American inflation remains stubbornly high. This has translated into tighter financial conditions for Asia.



Most but not all countries in Asia have seen a deterioration of their terms of trade, and this has been an important factor behind currency depreciations so far this year, it said.



Srinivasan said that for policymakers, further tightening of monetary policy will be required to ensure that inflation returns to target and inflation expectations remain well anchored.



He also suggested that fiscal consolidation is needed to stabilize public debt and support the monetary policy stance.