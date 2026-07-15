Gulf on edge: US strikes deepen Iran crisis

The skies over Iran’s coastline and the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz echoed with fresh military escalation as the United States launched a seven-hour wave of strikes against dozens of Iranian military targets, deepening an already volatile confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation, which concluded at 10 pm ET, targeted Iranian missile and drone facilities, naval assets and coastal defence systems. The strikes were carried out by US fighter jets, drones and naval vessels using precision weapons, with Washington saying the mission was aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews.

The latest assault came just hours after US forces reinstated a naval blockade on vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas — a move that further tightened pressure on Tehran and raised concerns over the security of one of the world’s most important energy routes.

CENTCOM said the blockade began at 4 pm ET, six hours before the completion of the strikes, with more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft deployed across the wider Middle East.

“American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” the command said, signalling that further action could follow.