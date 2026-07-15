Gulf on edge: US strikes deepen Iran crisis
US fighter jets, drones and naval vessels carried out precision strikes aimed at limiting Iran’s ability to threaten shipping and civilian crews
The skies over Iran’s coastline and the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz echoed with fresh military escalation as the United States launched a seven-hour wave of strikes against dozens of Iranian military targets, deepening an already volatile confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation, which concluded at 10 pm ET, targeted Iranian missile and drone facilities, naval assets and coastal defence systems. The strikes were carried out by US fighter jets, drones and naval vessels using precision weapons, with Washington saying the mission was aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews.
The latest assault came just hours after US forces reinstated a naval blockade on vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas — a move that further tightened pressure on Tehran and raised concerns over the security of one of the world’s most important energy routes.
CENTCOM said the blockade began at 4 pm ET, six hours before the completion of the strikes, with more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft deployed across the wider Middle East.
“American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” the command said, signalling that further action could follow.
US officials said the operation was in response to what they described as a series of Iranian attacks on commercial vessels and neighbouring Gulf countries. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper accused Tehran of targeting civilian shipping, claiming seven commercial ships had been attacked over the previous week, leaving nearly a dozen civilian crew members dead, missing or injured.
Cooper also alleged that Iranian forces had launched missiles and drones towards Gulf nations, saying the US strikes were intended to hold Iran accountable for actions that endangered civilian lives.
However, CENTCOM did not disclose the exact locations of the targets, provide details of the damage caused, or confirm whether the strikes resulted in casualties. It also did not identify the ships allegedly attacked, the nationalities of their crews, or the Gulf countries reportedly targeted by Iranian weapons.
The operation marks another dramatic chapter in the escalating military standoff around the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow but vital waterway through which a significant share of global energy shipments passes. Any prolonged disruption in the region could send ripples through international trade and energy markets.
As American forces remain on heightened alert, the confrontation between Washington and Tehran continues to move deeper into uncharted waters, with the threat of further military action hanging over the region.
With IANS inputs