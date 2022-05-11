Gun homicide rate in the US rose sharply during Covid pandemic: CDC

The rate of gun homicide in the US increased sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Firearms were involved in 79 per cent of all homicides and 53 per cent of all suicides in 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying in its "Vital Signs" analysis published on Tuesday.



There has been a historic increase of 35 per cent in the firearm homicide rate in the US, resulting in the highest firearm homicide rate in more than 25 years, against the backdrop of the public health crisis.