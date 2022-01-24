Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

At the Lamizana Sangoule military barracks in the capital, however, angry soldiers shot into the air on Sunday, directing their anger over army casualties at the president. About 100 motorcycles later left the base, chanting in support of the mutineers, but were stopped when security forces deployed tear gas.



The soldiers put a man on the phone with The Associated Press who said they were seeking better working conditions for Burkina Faso's military amid the escalating fight against Islamic militants. Among their demands are increased manpower in the battle against extremists and better care for those wounded and the families of the dead. The mutinous soldiers also want the military and intelligence hierarchy replaced, he said.



There were signs on Sunday that their demands were supported by many in Burkina Faso who are increasingly distressed by the attacks blamed on al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked groups. Thousands have died in recent years from those attacks and around 1.5 million (15 lakh) people have been displaced.



"We want the military to take power," said Salif Sawadogo as he tried to avoid tear gas on the streets of Ouagadougou. "Our democracy is not stable."



Kabore first took office in 2015, winning the election held after longtime President Blaise Compaore was ousted in a popular uprising.



Still, Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020 as the country's Islamic extremism crisis has deepened. Last month, he fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet, but critics have continued calling for his resignation.



On Sunday, protesters who supported the army mutiny said they had had enough of Kabore even though the next presidential election isn't until 2025.



Demonstrator Aime Birba said the violence under Kabore has been unlike anything Burkina Faso experienced during the nearly three decades Compaore was in power.