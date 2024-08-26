Gunmen kill 23 bus passengers in Pakistan's Balochistan: Reports

Unidentified gunmen in a targeted attack shot and killed at least 23 people from Pakistan's Punjab province in the restive Balochistan province after offloading them from buses and checking their identities, according to media reports on Monday, 26 August.

The incident happened in Balochistan’s Musakhel district.

According to Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The dead were identified as belonging to Punjab province. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire, he said.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

Balochistan chief minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists.