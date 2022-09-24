Guterres calls for efforts to close 3 major gaps to end Covid pandemic

At the same time, the world can draw strength from some inspiring progress. On average, countries have vaccinated 75 per cent of their healthcare workers and other populations. New oral antiviral drugs are coming on board. Combined with testing, these offer a clear path to preventing deaths among the most vulnerable. And countries are increasingly integrating COVID-19 measures into routine health services and programs, he said.



"The lessons from these successes are clear. The virus is treatable. We can save lives. And we can bring the virus under control -- even among high-risk populations. If we could combine these tools with greater ambition among world leaders, we could end the pandemic this year," said Guterres.



The high-level event was convened by the secretary-general on the sidelines of the general debate of the UN General Assembly, and was co-organized with the World Health Organization and the Unicef.