Guterres expresses concern over recruitment of kids by 'armed groups' in India

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the recruitment of children by armed groups in India while saying that the UN has verified "54 grave violations against 49 children" in conflict situations in India and the recruitment of 18 boys by terrorist groups in Kashmir in 2021.

A report on children and armed conflict released on Monday asserted that 33 boys were detained by security forces in Kashmir for alleged association with "armed groups" - a euphemism for terrorist organisations - or on national security grounds.

The report said that security forces killed five children and maimed 29, of whom 19 were injured by pellets used by the Central Reserve Police Force.

Four children became victims of "unidentified perpetrators", seven in crossfire between "armed groups, and unidentified perpetrators", and four in crossfire and shelling across the line of control.