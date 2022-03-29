Guterres launches initiative for humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine

"I hope a ceasefire will also help to address the global consequences of this war, which risk compounding the deep hunger crisis in many developing countries that already lack fiscal space to invest in their recovery from the pandemic, and now face soaring food and energy costs."



Guterres made a strong appeal to the parties to the conflict and the international community as a whole to work with the UN for peace in Ukraine.



UN humanitarian agencies and partners have reached nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, blankets, medicine, bottled water, and hygiene supplies in the past month, he said.