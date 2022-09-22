Guterres warns against continued global warming, 1.5-degrees limit 'on life support'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that global warming continues and the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris accord -- to limit Earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- is "on life support".



"The 1.5-degrees limit is on life support, and it is fading fast," the top UN official told reporters late Wednesday after he concluded two meetings with many heads of state and government to talk about the climate emergency and the triple global crisis of food, energy and finance.



"You have all seen the appalling images from Pakistan. This is happening at just 1.2 degrees of global warming... We are headed for over 3 degrees," Xinhua news agency quoted the UN chief as saying.