H-1B fee of USD 100,000 won't apply to change of status or extension: USCIS

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a clarification that will come as a small relief to thousands of skilled workers and employers caught in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s latest immigration measure. The agency confirmed on Monday that the eye-watering $100,000 fee imposed on new H-1B visa petitions will not apply to those seeking a “change of status” or “extension of stay”.

The guidance, released just weeks after Trump’s 19 September proclamation titled 'Restriction on Entry of Certain Non-immigrant Workers', attempts to tidy up the confusion that followed the announcement. The order raised the cost of new H-1B petitions to a staggering $100,000 (approximately Rs 88 lakh), prompting panic among US-based technology firms and international professionals who rely on the visa to live and work in the country.

The H-1B programme, created to allow American companies to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations, has long been a mainstay of sectors like information technology, engineering, and medicine. Indians account for roughly 71 per cent of all approved H-1B petitions, according to USCIS data, making them the most directly affected group.

According to the USCIS, the proclamation “does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on 21 September 2025”. That means anyone already holding a valid visa, or whose petition was filed before the deadline, is in the clear. Current visa-holders are also free to travel in and out of the United States without being hit by the new charge.

More importantly, the USCIS clarified that the fee applies only to cases filed for individuals outside the country — that is, new entrants.